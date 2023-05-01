Virginia woman arrested for allegedly abducting 3-year-old at mall: police

A Virginia woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting a 3-year-old child at the Tysons Corner Center mall.

Jane Pyo, 33, was charged with abduction, possession of burglarious tools and assault on law enforcement. She was also charged with trespassing and was served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Fairfax County police officers observed Pyo talking with the child and taking the child’s hand. Pyo then reportedly walked into Tysons Corner Center with the child.

“Pyo was observed picking the child up and going down an escalator with the child in her arms,” police said in a statement.

Officers were able to locate her and the child at a Coastal Flats restaurant in the mall. Pyo allegedly assaulted officers when they were taking her into custody.

The child was returned to their family uninjured. Fairfax County Police Department said they are providing resources and assistance to the child’s family.

“Victim specialists from our Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victims receive appropriate resources and assistance,” the statement added.

Pyo was taken to Fairfax County’s Adult Detention Center, where she was held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to submit tips to 703-246-7800.

Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the case. There are no additional details at this time.