Virginia woman arrested after allegedly swinging medieval sword at police officer, neighbor

A Virginia woman is facing charges after she allegedly swung a medieval sword at a police officer and another person.

The Leesburg Police Department announced on Monday that officers responded on Feb. 8 to the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road to serve a warrant on 35-year-old Alexandra C. Hopkins.

After officers encountered Hopkins, she swung at one of them with a sword that was more than a foot and a half long before fleeing into a residence, police said in a news release.

Hopkins was taken into custody without further incident.

A neighbor told police that Hopkins also swung the sword at them.

No injuries were reported in connection with either incident.

Hopkins was charged with one count of assault on law enforcement, one count of assault and two counts of brandishing a weapon. She also has two unrelated warrants from another agency.

She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.