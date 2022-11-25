Virginia Walmart gunman’s manifesto claims he was ‘betrayed’ by coworkers he killed, felt ‘led by’ Satan

Andre Bing — the accused gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — left a manifesto blaming the deadly violence on “torment” by coworkers and demonic influences.

“Sorry God, I’ve failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You,” Bing wrote in a note released Friday by Chesapeake police.

Bing wrote that he “was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom,” specifically mentioning an incident in which his “dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked.”

The “Death note” includes multiple anecdotes of what Bing believed was targeted harassment from his coworkers. He goes on to state he believed that those around him were intentionally harassing him and sabotaging his life.

“A few months back I had overheard [REDACTED] talking to [REDACTED] and he told me that he had been trying to get rid of me since day one. After I heard that I lashed out. The associates gave me twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.”

He closed the screed by claiming he was a “loving” person and saying that what he had wanted to find a wife but that he “didn’t deserve one.”

“My true intent was never to murder anymore believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the though; however, I didn’t deserve a wife.”

The document has recurring religious themes and references to both God and the demonic, with Bing writing, “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by Satan.”

The text closes with the statement, “My God forgive me for what I’m going to do.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.