Virginia Walmart gunman bought 9mm firearm legally on morning of shooting: police

Walmart manager Andre Bing, who police say killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia store where he worked, legally purchased the firearm used in the shooting hours earlier.

Bing purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the shooting, police revealed Friday.

He had no criminal history. Police found a box of ammunition and “various items in reference to the 9mm handgun (box, receipt, other paperwork)” at Bing’s home.

Chesapeake city officials identified Bing as the gunman believed to have killed six people before police say he turned his pistol on himself.

Chesapeake police said they responded to an “active shooter” call at the store located along Battlefield Blvd. at approximately 10:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they coordinated with a tactical team to enter the store, where they found multiple bodies, said Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski.

