Virginia tractor-trailer crash sends 40,000 pounds of meatballs onto highway

A crash between two tractor-trailers in Virginia on Friday resulted in tens of thousands of pounds of meatballs rolling down the highway, officials said.

Virginia state police said the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m. as the two vehicles were traveling southbound on I-95 in Greensville County. Investigators said the driver of one tractor-trailer, Al Stenford, likely caused the accident when he veered off the road and hit a guardrail, according to WAVY.

Stanford then allegedly over-corrected the vehicle when attempting to reenter the roadway and caused his rig to jackknife, subsequently causing the trailer to detach, officials said.

A second tractor-trailer also traveling south was unable to avoid it.

VIRGINIA BEACH REACHES $3 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH LYNCH FAMILY: REPORTS

WAVY reported emergency response personnel safely rescued the second driver after the Greensville County Fire Department spent more than two hours to free him from the vehicle.

The Virginia State Police, Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance Service, and Rawlings Brothers Garage also responded to the scene.

VIRGINIA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER 20-MONTH-OLD SON DIES FROM FENTANYL OVERDOSE



next



prev



The second driver, who was unidentified, was taken to a hospital in Petersburg, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to WAVY.

Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed as officials cleared the area until 4:30 a.m.