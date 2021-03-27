Virginia teen girl dead after shot multiple times near high school; suspect at large, reports say

A high school in Henrico County, Virginia, was temporarily on lockdown Friday after a young girl was shot multiple times a short distance away, according to reports.

The victim, who was not identified, died at a hospital after being transported from the scene. Authorities were conducting a manhunt for a suspect, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The suspect was described by Henrico police as a Black male, 5-foot-8, 125 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with camouflage on the bottom, the newspaper reported. He was last seen fleeing on foot, the report said.

A spring football game scheduled for the high school on Friday night was called off, the report said.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood of quiet streets and large homes, surrounded by trees, where children are often seen playing, the president of the local neighborhood association told the Times-Dispatch.

“The whole neighborhood is going to be traumatized by this,” Megan Cinder said. She told the newspaper that she heard five to eight gunshots while she was inside her garage around 4:30 p.m.

Police confirmed the girl died in a news release issued around 9:30 p.m., WRIC-TV of Richmond reported.

A witness whose name was withheld told WRIC he saw two girls being followed by a man, a distance away. After he heard shots, he found one girl with gunshot wounds and tried to administer CPR before emergency responders arrived.