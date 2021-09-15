Virginia Tech professor apologizes for being White, straight cisgendered female

A professor at Virginia Tech University issued a syllabus to her students in which she apologized to students of color for being a White, straight cisgendered female.

Dr. Crystal Duncan Lane, who teaches human development and family science, also reportedly informed students in her Human Development 1134 class that racism is innate within “the reality of white people,” according to Campus Reform.

“I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage,” wrote Duncan Lane in her syllabus under a section introducing herself. “I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not ‘ask’ for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted [sic] from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not.

“This is injustice. I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people,” Duncan Lane continued. “I want to be better: Every day. I will transform: Every day. This work terrifies me: Every day. I invite my white students to join me on this journey. And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history.”

Students panned the letter.

“It is a class about disabilities, not political opinion, affiliation, nor judgment in any sort,” said Natalie Rhodes, a student at Virginia Tech. “If you are discussing disabilities, stick to your course.”

Another student who spoke to Campus Reform on condition of anonymity said, “It hurts that someone says I was born with ‘innate racism’ because of my skin color. [It] makes me feel like I should hide and worry about everything I say.”

Lane’s faculty page reverts to a 404 error page as of publication. Neither Duncan Lane nor the chief spokesman for Virginia Tech responded to Fox News’ request for comment in time for publication.