Virginia substitute school bus driver runs over parent’s foot

A dispute between an elementary parent and a substitute bus driver led to the parent’s foot being run over on Tuesday. The dad, who was injured, is now facing charges.

Just before 5 p.m., parents went to pick up their kids off the bus from Covington-Harper Elementary School in Virginia, but the driver refused to allow the elementary-aged kids to disembark from the bus and return to their parents.

The bus driver and 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise, got into a “verbal altercation” and Wise began hitting the door, trying to open it.

The substitute driver closed the bus’ door and attempted to drive away.

Wise held onto the handle of the door as the bus drove away. Eventually, he let go, falling to the ground, and was struck in the ankle by one of the bus tires.

Wise was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Covington-Harper Elementary School later revealed that the driver was a substitute bus driver.

On Tuesday evening, the principal sent a letter to parents explaining why the students returned to their homes later than normal, however, the principal failed to mention the fight which led to an injured parent.

“The substitute driver for Bus 38 requested to see IDs from parents at a bus stop before allowing the students to leave the bus,” the letter from Principal Ivania Sieiro said. “Some parents became upset, and out of concern for the safety of students, the driver closed the bus door and drove back to the school.”

Prince William County Public Schools said it is policy for parents of kindergartners to show a valid ID at drop-off. However, older elementary children were also on board during the incident.

The children were released to their parents or guardians without incident once the bus returned back to the school and Wise was charged with attempted trespassing on the school bus and disorderly conduct. The substitute driver has not been charged and Prince William County Public Schools did not immediately comment on the bus driver’s employment status.

Other parents admitted to Fox 5 DC that they would have done the same.

“You’re holding our kids’ hostage at this point and all we want is our kids off the bus,” Raywood Mickles Jr., a local parent whose child rides the bus, told Fox 5. “My kid is crying. My seven-year-old once he got home said ‘dad I thought I was being kidnapped.’ That’s ridiculous. Something has to be done about this bus driver.”

“For you to not stop for this gentleman that you just ran over, In my book that’s hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident,” Mickles Jr. added.

Mickles Jr.’s sons, Jordan and Jonah, were on the bus during the time of the incident. Jordan, 8, told FOX 5 kids were in tears and confused why the bus driver wouldn’t let them off the bus.