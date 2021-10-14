Virginia realtor killed in murder-suicide by client who just purchased home, police say

An 84-year-old man allegedly killed his Virginia realtor after purchasing a house sight unseen then killed himself last week after police arrived, police said.

Albert A. Baglione, 84, told responding officers in Portsmouth, Virginia, last Friday that he had fatally shot his realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, 41, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a release. He was armed when officers opened the door.

Baglione then shut his door and officers heard a gunshot. After setting up a perimeter, a SWAT team found him dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Arn-Oelschlegel was also found dead inside from a gunshot wound.

A neighbor told WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia, Baglione had only lived in the house for a few days after buying it without ever seeing it and wanted to return it.

“He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house,” the neighbor told.

Baglione “said it didn’t look the same as it did in the pictures,” his neighbor told the newspaper. “He told his son he was unhappy and that he was going to talk to his agent about it.”

Baglione had reportedly called his son to confess to the alleged murder.

Police have not given an official motive.

Friends of Arn-Oelschlegel, who worked for Long & Foster Real Estate in Suffolk, Virginia, were left shocked by his death.

“I literally had to read it four to five times and was like, ‘This does not make sense,'” Rudy Almanzor, president of Hampton Roads Pride, told WTKR. “We are here to build up the community, and one of our building blocks is missing.”

Arn-Oelschlegel had been a member of Hampton Roads Pride for years.

Almanzor called him “vibrant.”

“He always had tons of energy,” he told the station. “I never saw him not smiling, laughing, and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard.”

The 750-square-foot single-story home was bought on Oct. 4 for $160,000, the Virginian-Pilot reported. Baglione had seen it in an online listing and paid cash before setting foot inside, according to the newspaper.

Arn-Oelschlegel reportedly wrote about the sale on Facebook on Oct. 5. “Congratulations to my out of town buyer. I’m so happy I was able to find him a home that fit his needs.”

Long & Foster released a statement on Wednesday about his death.

“Our Long & Foster family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved colleague and friend, Soren Arn-Oelschlegel. His loss will be felt not only across our company, but also the greater real estate community and Hampton Roads region.”