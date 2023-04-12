Virginia police say bank robbery suspect taken into custody after hostage situation, 5 people released

Police in Arlington, Virginia say that a bank robbery suspect has been taken into custody after a hostage situation on Tuesday afternoon, adding that 5 people safely exited the bank.

The Arlington County Police Department said the armed robbery happened in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon when the suspect, named as Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, 30, “entered the bank, grabbed an employee, indicated he had a firearm and demanded cash before walking behind the counter.”

Members of an emergency response team approached the bank and gave Allarenja demands that he complied with. Officials then took him into custody without incident, officials say.

Police said that four adults and one child safely exited the bank. Allarenja is from Durham, North Carolina, officials said.

Those who were taken out of the bank were medically evaluated and no injuries were reported.

Allarenja has been charged with bank robbery and abduction. He’s being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.