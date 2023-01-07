Virginia police say 6-year-old student shot teacher at Newport News elementary school

A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia on Friday afternoon, according to local police.

The incident unfolded at Richneck Elementary School, a school for kids ages 5-9.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a staff member was hurt and taken to a hospital, but no students were injured during the incident.

The school was put on lockdown at approximately 2 p.m., and officers have begun reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

The Newport News Police Department said police are working to learn more about the shooting incident.

This is a developing story.