Virginia police hunt naked madman in string of abduction attempts on women, teen girl: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia police say the latest abduction attempt of a teen girl walking her dog is part of a larger pattern after two other women were recently attacked on the same walking trail within the past few days.

Fairfax County police said a man grabbed hold of a teen girl walking her dog along the sidewalk of Old Reston Avenue, near the Washington and Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail, in Reston, Virginia, on Tuesday evening.

The girl managed to break free and was physically unharmed, but the attempted abductor reportedly fled the scene. Responding officers quickly combed the area, but their search came up empty.

WRC-TV reported that police are investigating whether the incident is connected to two other attacks on women on the trail five days prior.

NY SEX TRAFFICKER MAY HAVE HUNDREDS OF MIGRANT VICTIMS FORCED INTO PROSTITUTION BY THREAT OF DEPORTATION: FBI

In one of those attacks, Fairfax County police said they were looking for a pantsless man who allegedly grabbed a woman on Friday morning.

The victim said she was walking on the trail between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed hold of her waist, The Washington Post reported.

She managed to escape and reported seeing the man fleeing on foot.

Fairfax County’s sex crimes squad took over the case.

The semi-naked suspect in the Friday morning incident was described as a White or Hispanic male between 5’5″ and 5’8″, reports said.

Herndon Police said the second Friday incident happened around 3 p.m. when officers responded to a call for an assault and indecent exposure on the W&OD Trail near Ferndale Ave.

Anyone with information was asked to call 703-435-6846.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital left a voicemail for Fairfax County police Wednesday seeking information on the search for the suspect or suspects, as the alleged supposed madman seems to be still on the loose.