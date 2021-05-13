Virginia parents blast school board over graphic books, critical race theory: 'Pretty despicable'

Loudoun County, Virginia parents Elizabeth Perrin and Joe Mobley on “Fox & Friends First” blasted a graphic book that was being taught to children at their school.

“It is just like it sounds, it’s pretty despicable,” Mobley told Fox News.

Virginia parents on Tuesday were pushing back on graphic books and critical race theory being taught in Loudoun County Public Schools, calling for an all-out ban on the curriculum.

Mobley said that outraged parents in the wealthy public school district spoke out against a graphic book at their most recent meeting.

“They have books that are supposed to be teaching equity but what they are really teaching, you know, it is a language that we can’t say here but very sexually explicit stuff, stuff that if any children in the classrooms which is very likely have experienced sexual trauma it would put them back into that place and really stuff the kids shouldn’t be readings that came in under the auspices of COVID and not following the procurement procedures,” Mobley said.

Parents of students in the Virginia public school district torched the school board over critical race theory as well as so-called “pornographic” books being assigned to high school freshmen students.

Wearing a face shield and wielding the fury of a protective mother bear, the mother of a student at the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) eviscerated the school board for pushing critical race theory in the district’s schools.

She started her speech to the school board by quoting civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech before pointing out the past, infamous users of critical race theory.

“[Critical race theory] is not an honest dialogue — it is a tactic used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves,” the parent, who is Black, said.

She called for critical race theory to be banned from the school system and told the school board to “think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories.”

LCPS has also come under fire from parents for a separate issue at the same meeting: raunchy books assigned to high school freshmen that featured underage sex as well as violent scenes of domestic abuse.

One book depicted a scene where a man beats a woman, stuffs her in a closet, then continues to beat her when she asks for water or makes a sound.

A spokesperson for LCPS told Fox News on Wednesday that the school division couldn’t comment on the school board members but said that critical race theory “is not part of the Loudoun County Public Schools curriculum.”

The spokesman also pointed Fox News to LCPS interim superintendent Scott Ziegler’s post on the school’s “ equity work ,” which included hiring a third-party group, the Equity Collaborative, that offers “ equity coaching ” and performed a “ systemic equity assessment ” on the school.

Racial equity is a key tenet of critical race theory.

Perrin said that she believes that the recall effort against six Loudoun County school board members will be successful.

“We had three dozen volunteers on Saturday, gained 1,500 signatures in one six-hour period. There are people out there who want to see these people recalled, they are tired of having this agenda placed on our children and they can’t continue to politicize our children. These are our kids and this is their education and we need to keep being able to teach them ethics, morals, and values that are shared at home, not in the schools,” she said.

The Loudoun County school board released a statement responding to the backlash over their “Equity Library,” stating that if they feel a book is not appropriate for their student, they may request an alternate text to be assigned … LCPS recognizes that its students and families come with a host of varying life experiences, values, and sensitivities.”

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.