Virginia officials find body in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 20-year-old, person of interest being questioned

Officials in Virginia say that a body has been found in relation to search for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance was called “suspicious.”

The Lynchburg Police Department said in press release on Tuesday that a body was found during an extensive search for 20-year-old Avriel Hooks in Virginia’s Amherst County, but said the identity of the deceased individual hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Police also said a person of interest in connection to Hooks’ disappearance is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

In a Monday press release, police said that 20-year-old Hooks was last seen by her family at around 8 p.m. on August 22.

Officials say that Hooks’ “lack of communication with her family and abnormal absence makes her disappearance suspicious.”

They added in the press release that the disappearance is currently being handled as a missing persons case and officials are in constant contact with her family.

The family of Hooks reported her missing on Aug. 23.

Police detectives searched an area frequented by Hooks on Sunday with the assistance of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, but nothing has been found.

Ashley Pittman, her mother, told WSET she received a text from Hooks at around 6 a.m. on the day she was reported missing, but doesn’t think her daughter actually was the one who sent it.

“The text message didn’t seem like the way she would text. It sounded off,” Hooks said.

The text message coming from Hook’s phone said she needed some “me time” and was at a friend’s house.

Her parents say that isn’t their daughter’s way of talking, and are worried.

“Just find her,” Pittman told the news outlet.

Hooks was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top, and pink nail polish, police said, adding that she’s 5’5″.

A prayer service is being planned by Hook’s family on Tuesday night.

People with information about her disappearance are asked to call Lynchburg Police Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.