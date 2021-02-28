Virginia officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Stanley

A police officer in a Virginia town was shot and killed by a driver during a traffic stop before he could get out of his patrol vehicle, authorities said.

Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was fatally shot in the town Friday afternoon, Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean said in a statement.

News outlets reported Winum was shot by Dakota G. Richards, 29, before he could get out of his patrol vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia State Police told news outlets Richards ran away but was later found hiding in a barn.

The suspect reportedly made a “threatening movement” and was shot and killed by officers.

It was unclear what led up to the traffic stop.

Winum had been with Stanley police since 2016, Dean stated. Before that, Virginia State Police said he had been a state trooper.