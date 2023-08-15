Virginia mom shot in Fairfax County mall parking lot while infant was in vehicle: police

A Virginia mother remains in critical condition after she was shot in a shopping center parking lot while her child was in the car.

Front Royal resident Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony over the incident.

Fairfax County Police Department officials also arrested Woodbridge resident Kayla Thornton, 28, who had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. She was also in the car at the time.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting report in a parking lot in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley. Police believe that Damone-Faggins shot the victim in the upper body while they were inside the car. The woman’s baby was not physically hurt.

STOLEN VIRGINIA AMBULANCE USED TO RAM INTO MULTIPLE CARS LEADING POLICE ON CHAOTIC CHASE INTO WASHINGTON, DC

“The victim’s infant child was also in the car at the time of the shooting and was unharmed and reunited with another family member,” Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement.

Damone-Faggins, Thornton and the victim all knew each other. The suspects stayed on the scene while the officers investigated and found the firearm in the vehicle.

VIRGINIA PRISON REFUSES TO RELEASE COMPLAINT RECORDS FOLLOWING 2022 DEATH OF AN INMATE

Both suspects were booked into jail after the incident. Damone-Faggins was held on no bond, while Thornton was held on a secured bond.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fairfax County Police Department is actively investigating the case. No additional details are known at this time.