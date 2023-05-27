Virginia middle school students created ‘fight club,’ with some parents hosting: principal

Middle school students in Loudoun County, Virginia, have created “fight clubs” that include brackets, betting and challenges, and some parents are aware the fights are happening in their homes, according to the principal.

J. Michael Lunsford Middle SchoolPrincipal Carrie Simms warned in a letter to families that these fights have taken place in the school’s hallways and bathrooms, according to Fox 5 DC.

Simms also said the fights are occurring in some of the students’ homes with parental knowledge.

WASHINGTON STATE MIDDLE SCHOOL BLASTED FOR ‘HIGHLY VILE’ LICKING GAME BETWEEN STAFF AND STUDENTS

“Many parents are well aware of their child’s participation in them, some hosting in their garages or basements,” Simms wrote. “When your children create TikToks and Instagram pages using Lunsford’s name, and then attempt to hold these fights in our hallways and bathrooms, we will take action.”

The principal said the school held a “reset” on Friday in which students came in and reported directly to the advisory and were not allowed the usual 20 minutes of free time in the morning to socialize.

“Unfortunately, some students created a very unsafe situation for all and we needed to be able to start our education for the day in a calm manner,” Simms said in the letter.

PRESTIGIOUS VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL’S ADMISSIONS POLICY DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE AGAINST ASIAN AMERICANS: COURT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Dan Adams to Fox 5 DC that “violent behavior, fighting, and its promotion on social media have no place in our school community,”

“We take matters that involve the safety of our students and staff, both physical and emotional, seriously and will continue to enhance our efforts in cultivating a culture of kindness, inclusivity, and affirmation for every member of our student body and staff,” he said.