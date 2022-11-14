Virginia man taken into custody after fatally shooting dog

A Virginia man is in custody after shooting and killing a dog following an altercation with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is charged with animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Fairfox County police said officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers spotted a dog, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix, with a gunshot wound. The dog was transported to an animal hospital and ultimately died.

The dog’s owner was standing next to it when officers arrived at the apartment.

According to investigators, Gorelov shot the dog during a verbal altercation with the owner in a breezeway of the apartment complex.

The owner then picked up the dog and began to run away, but as he was attempting to flee the area, Gorelov pursued them and fired several more shots at the dog.

Gorelov returned to his nearby apartment after shooting the animal.

Police called Gorelov after learning of the incident, and he surrendered himself to officers.

He was taken to the adult detention center and is being held without bond.

Detectives executed a search of Gorelov’s apartment after the shooting and discovered the gun he used on the dog.

Police said the incident remains an active investigation.