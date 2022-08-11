Virginia man killed when tree branch falls on car during severe weather

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was killed Wednesday when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through Williamsburg, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a motor vehicle incident on Jamestown Road near the intersection of Bayberry Lane around 3:45 p.m., Williamsburg fire officials said in a statement. A Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when a branch fell on the car, officials said. The driver, Hakeem A. Conway, 42, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time. The felled tree branch is likely weather-related, but the incident remains under investigation, officials said.