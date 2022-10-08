Virginia man charged with repeatedly raping underage family member: police

Police in Prince William County, Virginia said a man has been charged with raping an underage family member multiple times.

Kevin Dean Rice, 50, of Bristow, turned himself into police on Wednesday after Special Victims Bureau detectives and Child Protective Services announced a sexual assault investigation days earlier, FOX 5 reported.

The alleged assaults took place in the Bristow area between December 2012 and October 2019, and police identified Rice as a suspect in the assaults. Bristow is located about 40 miles from Washington, D.C.

The victim was under the age of 13 at the time, police said.

Rice is being held without bond and faces several charges related to the offenses. The charges include five counts of rape, four counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Authorities did not reveal the specific relationship between Rice and the victim.

His court date is pending.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000.