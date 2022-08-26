Virginia law enforcement fatally shoot man who fired at them

website maker

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said.

Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m., Blacksburg police said in a news release. A male subject on the scene fired on the officers and deputies and they returned fire, police said.

The officers and deputies administered first aid and Blacksburg Rescue responded, but the person died, officials said. The responding officers and deputies were not injured.

Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the person who was killed or the officers involved. Officials said the police department and the sheriff’s office are following their protocols for such shootings, but did not say what those are. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.