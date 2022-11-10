Virginia homeowner shoots intruder who broke into residence

Fairfax, Virginia, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Oakton, and when they arrived they found a man dead at the scene who allegedly broke into the residence.

Fairfax County Police sent out a tweet at about 6:50 p.m. saying officers were at the scene of a fatal shooting at a home on Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the tweet.

“All parties are accounted for & there is no apparent ongoing threat to the community,” the tweet read. “Detectives and a PIO are responding to the scene.”

FOX 5 DC reported that police held a press conference in which they said an intruder broke into a home before being shot and killed by the homeowner.

The homeowner and the alleged intruder got into an altercation outside before the homeowner went back inside and got a gun, police said. The man then went inside the house with a “large landscaping rock.”

Police said the homeowner shot and killed the man before calling 911.

No one was injured besides the alleged intruder, according to police.

Police are continuing the investigation, including on working to identify who the intruder was.