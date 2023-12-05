Virginia home explodes after barricaded suspect fires flare gun, firearm while police attempt search

A standoff with police ultimately led to the explosion of a home in Arlington, Virginia, after the barricaded suspect fired a flare gun dozens of times and a firearm inside the residence.

Arlington County Police said officers responded to the home in the 800 block of N Burlington at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday following a report of possible shots fired.

The preliminary investigation found that a suspect discharged a flare gun about 30 to 40 times from inside his home into the surrounding neighborhood, police said in a news release. No property damage or injuries from the discharge of the flare gun were reported.

TEXAS MAN WHO CLAIMED TO BE VICTIM OF HATE CRIME CHARGED WITH ARSON

Officers attempted to speak with the suspect over the phone and through loudspeakers, but he did not respond and stayed barricaded inside the home.

Cops were attempting to execute a search warrant for the suspect’s home at about 8:25 p.m. when the suspect discharged several rounds from what police believe was a firearm from inside the home, causing the residence to explode.

The Arlington County Fire Department then responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control as of 10:30 p.m., but crews continued to address small spot fires.

Police said officers on the scene reported “minor injuries and there were no transports to the hospital related to this incident.”

SOLE VICTIM OF MINNESOTA STATE PARK LANDSLIDE IDENTIFIED AS TWIN CITIES-AREA MAN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

A shelter-in-place order had been issued for the community Monday night, but was lifted early Tuesday morning.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.