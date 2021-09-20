Virginia police responded Monday to a possible shooting at a high school as students evacuate the building.

Newport police arrived at Heritage High School as students gathered on the tennis courts outside the school building, police said.

Police confirmed that two individuals were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds they do not believe to be life-threatening. Details remain limited, but police are preparing to provide an update.

The school informed parents that they can meet their children at the tennis courts.

2 TEXAS OFFICERS SHOT AND WOUNDED WHILE SERVING WARRANT IN HOUSTON, ‘POSSIBLE’ SUSPECT DEAD AT SCENE

“Closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, tweeted. “Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more.”

The FBI field office in Norfolk is providing assistance to Newport News police regarding the shooting, an agent confirmed to Fox News. However, Newport Police remain the lead agents on this.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy was placed on lockdown as a precaution, WAVY reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.