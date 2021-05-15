Virginia girl, 12, reported missing, prompting FBI alert

A 12-year-old Virginia girl has been reported missing, prompting the FBI to issue an alert on Twitter on Saturday night.

The girl was identified as Olivia Grace Green, who authorities say was last seen Thursday in Powhatan, Virginia, about 137 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Authorities were additionally concerned because Olivia was believed to be without some unspecified medications that she relies on, Powhatan County Sheriff Brad Nunnally said at a news briefing Saturday evening, according to WTVR-TV of Richmond, Virginia.

A sister of Olivia’s, who was not identified by WTVR, also spoke at the news conference.

“My parents and I want to speak directly to you,” the sister said, according to the station. “If you’re watching this, we know your … feelings right now but we are not mad at you. We just need you back home safe.”

The FBI alert said the girl was last seen wearing a black hoodie. WTVR published a photo, shared by the sheriff’s office, showing the girl wearing a black hoodie with the logo of The North Face apparel company.

Anyone with information about the girl was asked to call the FBI’s office in Richmond, Virginia, at 804-261-1044.