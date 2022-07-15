Virginia flooding: Missing people all found alive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities said Thursday that every person who was reported to be missing in the devastating Virginia flooding this week has been accounted for.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding spoke to reporters from Grundy on Thursday.

“Today, we are happy to report that zero people were unaccounted for in the impact area,” he said.

“Crews were out all night last night and there [were] five crews out all this morning reaching to those in the flooded area that were reported missing on our hotline yesterday and they were all located.,” Breeding added.

VIRGINIA FLOODS LEAVE 3 PEOPLE UNACCOUNTED FOR, CREWS STILL SEARCHING

There were zero fatalities during the flash flooding event that destroyed more than 100 rural homes.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



Images of the aftermath showed roadways washed out, bridges obstructed and cars that had been swept away. Homes were also moved off of their foundations and rescue efforts had been hindered by mudslides.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said crews would continue wellness checks on an “as-needed basis.”

VIRGINIA FLOODING: DOZENS MISSING AS OFFICIALS ASSESS DAMAGE

There were three road closures in Whitewood, including an extended closure on Route 715 where a bridge was damaged.

“Now, we want to encourage everyone to stay away from the impacted area while clean-up and damage assessments are happening,” Breeding added, noting that police would regularly patrol the area.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



“We also want to stress that looting of any kind will not be tolerated,” he said.

People who want to help can make a donation to the nonprofit United Way or, more immediately, take cleaning supplies to Twin Valley Elementary School.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and more than 2,000 people remained without power in the state on Friday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Residents have been urged to boil water before consuming it.