A Virginia father’s remains were found on Thursday in a heavily wooded area three days after his car slid into a ditch during Monday’s winter storm, prompting him to try to make the six-mile trek home in the snow to be with his 2-year-old son.

Jacob Whaley, 34, was driving home from work around 5:00 p.m. when his car got stuck. He told his family that he was going to walk home, but texted his mother hours later at 8:46 p.m. that he was lost.

That’s the last communication that Whaley had with his family, who immediately reported him missing to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Angela Whaley, Jacob’s sister, said that she was able to track his cell phone to an area around Greene’s Corner Rd in Louisa County.

“I pinged his last known location,” Whaley told Fox News Digital. “[My mom] gave them the general area that he was in, because she was on the phone with him up until a certain point.”