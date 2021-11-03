Virginia elects GOP’s Youngkin over stunned Democrat McAuliffe: ‘We won this thing!’

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race with shocking victory over Democrat McAuliffe

Republican Glenn Youngkin shocked the political world in Virginia on Tuesday night, defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in an election with national implications that McAuliffe was once expected to win.

“Alrighty, Virginia. We won this thing!” Youngkin told supporters at his victory party a little after 1 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Youngkin ran a disciplined campaign, focusing on taxes, crime, and holding public schools accountable to parents, while McAuliffe spent much of his fire power the past couple of months trying to link Youngkin to former President Donald Trump.

McAuliffe also nationalized the race, campaigning with President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Obama, and other top Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to boost his fortunes.

Two months ago, McAuliffe held a mid-single-digit lead in a state that Biden won by 10 points over Trump just a year ago, but Youngkin erased the former governor's advantage in the closing stretch of the campaign.

New Jersey Republican makes it a race against favored Dem incumbent: Too close to call

The race for governor in New Jersey remained too close to call early Wednesday as Gov. Phil Murphy’s Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli clung to a slight lead.

The two waged tense campaigns with Murphy presented himself as a solid progressive. Ciattarelli tried to paint Murphy as out of touch with the average voter and was critical of his leadership during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The campaigns ended their Election Night parties without either claiming victory, NJ.com reported. Both struck optimistic tones with their supporters.

“We’ve sent a message to the entire nation. This is what I love about this state: Every single time it’s gone too far off track, the people of this state have pushed, pulled and prodded it right back to where it needs to be,” Ciattarelli said.

Murphy has been leading in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race.

"We're all sorry that tonight cannot yet be the celebration we wanted it to be," Murphy said, according to the paper. "But when every vote is counted–and every vote will be counted–we hope to have a celebration."

Braves win World Series thanks to power, pitching in Game 6

The Atlanta Braves fought through injuries, a tough National League East, a stacked playoff bracket and the best team in the American League – but on Tuesday night they called themselves World Series champions.

For the first time since 1995, the Braves won baseball’s Fall Classic with a Game 6 rout of the Houston Astros 7-0. The Braves won the series 4-2.

Atlanta, much like in Game 5, started off strong. Jorge Soler came up in the third inning with two outs and Ozzie Albies and Eddie Rosario on base. He battled with Houston starting pitcher Luis Garcia in an eight-pitch at-bat that ended with a moon shot to left field and over the train tracks at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The home run put the Braves up three runs and the team never looked back.





Sean Hannity reminded viewers Tuesday night although President Biden won Virginia by 10 points, he is now “underwater in Virginia by nearly 10 points. That is a 20-point swing.”

The “Hannity” host said that swing “could be a referendum on the deeply unpopular Joe Biden and his administration. As we speak, Democrats all across the country are panicking. According to exit polls, the economy was the top issue for Virginia voters and the economy is in an historic state of chaos.

“But tonight, Democrats may be in for a rude awakening – calling everyone a racist, blaming Donald Trump for everything,” he said. “Well, it might not be the winnable strategy. They thought it would be.”

