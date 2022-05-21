Virginia driver hits four pedestrians while picking up food in her car

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia woman hit four pedestrians on Friday while while trying to pick up food she dropped in her car.

The incident left one person with life-threatening injuries and sent all four people to a local hospital, according to FOX 5 Washington, D.C.

Fairfax County Police said the driver of a Nissan dropped her food and spilled a drink inside the car, according to the report.

When she tried to pick up the food, she lost control of the Nissan and hit the four pedestrians who were standing in an Annandale, Virginia parking lot. The car later hit a metal fence.

VIRGINIA PRIVATE PROPERTY OWNERS SUE OVER HUNTING DOG LAW

The driver and passenger were also taken to a local hospital, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to police, the crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place.