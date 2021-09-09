Virginia drive-by shooting of pedestrians released by police

Police in Virginia released footage of a drive-by shooting on two male pedestrians Wednesday evening in Portsmouth.

“Do you recognize the SUV in this video? Around 6:11 p.m. yesterday officers responded to Swanson Parkway for a gunshot wound incident,” the Portsmouth Police Department posted on Twitter Thursday accompanied by security video of the scene.

The video shows two male pedestrians walking down a sidewalk as a black SUV comes into view. A person in the SUV emerges from the sunroof and opens fire on the two pedestrians, who are 23 and 24 years old.

The 24-year-old man was shot during the incident, and both men were taken to the hospital for injuries considered non life-threatening, police said.

Police located the SUV used in the shooting, but are still looking for the people responsible. Authorities said three people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

An investigation was launched and police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the car.