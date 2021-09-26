Virginia Commonwealth hazing death leads to 11 indictments

Months after Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning amid a hazing ritual, 11 people are facing charges, according to reports.

Oakes was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence in Richmond, Virginia, on the morning of Feb. 27 following a fraternity party the night before.

Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin, told FOX 5 DC at the time that the freshman had been part of a night of hazing at a Delta Chi fraternity rush event. She said he was given a handle of Jack Daniels whiskey and drank the whole container.

Eight of the 11 suspects have been arrested and the Richmond Police Department expects the other three to turn themselves in within the next few days, WWBT-TV of Richmond reported.

“When we got the first call that people were being arrested we cried it was like that first glimmer of hope in seven months,” White told WWBT. “It was bittersweet, we cried … I mean it was just so wonderful to hear that something was being done.”

The fraternity was suspended following Oakes’ death.

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY FRATERNITY SUSPENDED AFTER FRESHMAN STUDENT FOUND DEAD

White told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Oakes was later blindfolded, which caused him to run into a tree and hit his head. Oakes was then helped into the house, where he fell asleep on his side on a couch. He was found lying face down in the morning and police were called.

Following the incident, the Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter, the university said. VCU said the university also suspended the fraternity chapter.

Those arrested include:

Benjamin Corado, 19Quinn Kuby, 22Riley McDaniel, 21Alessandro Medina-Villanueva, 21Jason Mulgrew, 21Christian Rohrbach, 22Colin Tran, 20Enayat Sheikhzad, 22

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were all being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center, with the exception of Sheikhzad who was released on bond.

All eight were charged with unlawful hazing of a student and several faced giving alcohol to a minor charges.

“These arrests signify that you’re not going to get away with hazing in the state of Virginia,” White told WWBT.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.