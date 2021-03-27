Virginia Beach shooting leaves multiple people wounded: reports

Several people were shot near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in southeastern Virginia on Friday night, according to local news sources.

Shortly after 1 a.m. ET Saturday, Virginia Beach police tweeted that “several victims” had “possibly life-threatening injuries.”

The shooting started around 11:30 p.m. ET Friday in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, WAVY-TV reported.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital, Virginia Beach EMS said, according to WAVY.

BOULDER SHOOTING SUSPECT HELD WITHOUT BAIL ON FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES

A WVEX-TV reporter at the scene tweeted she heard a police officer say, “This is bad.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.