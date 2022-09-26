Virginia 4-year-old boy fatally shot at home in Hampton Roads region

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk, police said in a statement on Monday. Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN SAYS ‘SILENT THIEF’ OF INFLATION, WORSENING BORDER CRISIS AT THE TOP OF VOTERS’ MINDS

VIRGINIA SUPERINTENDENT SAYS NEW ACCREDITATION RATINGS ‘MASKS’ IMPACT OF SCHOOL CLOSURES

The investigation is ongoing.