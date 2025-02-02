Video shows wing of United Airlines plane catching fire during takeoff at Houston airport

A passenger on board a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York captured wild video of the wing of the plane catching on fire during takeoff Sunday morning.

Passengers and crew on United Airlines Flight 1382 were evacuated off the plane at George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a “reported engine issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital.

United Airlines also confirmed the incident and issued a statement saying that just after 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 2, the crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 safely aborted its takeoff from the George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport in Texas due to a reported “engine issue.”

A passenger on board the flight shared a video, obtained by FOX 26, of the chaos that happened inside the plane after seeing fire on the wing from a window.

“No, it’s on fire,” a passenger can be heard yelling.

“Oh my God, please, please get us out of here,” another passenger can be heard saying.

The airline said passengers were deplaned on the runway via a combination of slides and stairs and were bused to the terminal.

The Houston Fire Department also responded to the incident as part of safety protocols and assisted in deboarding passengers. They did not put out the fire and said it was already out when units arrived on the scene.

Officials said there were no injuries and all passengers were moved to another plane to continue to their destination.

The plane, an Airbus A318, was traveling to New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) with 104 passengers and five crew members, the airline confirmed.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

