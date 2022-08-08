FOX News 

Video shows Virginia mall chaos as light shattering mistaken for shots fired

A video has emerged showing scenes of chaos at a mall in Virginia after a falling light fixture was mistaken for the sound of gunshots.

The incident happened at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons on Sunday – prompting Fairfax County Police to move in and clear the area.

“The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise,” police later said in a tweet. “No evidence of a shooting was discovered.”

Video captured by a witness inside the mall shows panicked shoppers running up an escalator while screams are heard echoing in the background.

People are seen fleeing the Tysons Corner Center after a falling light fixture was mistaken for gunshots being fired.
(Judd Addy/Spectee/TMX)

“What’s happening?” a man is heard saying.

The scare comes after shots actually were fired inside the mall in mid-June.

A woman is seen running up at escalator as panicked shoppers flee the Tysons Corner Center mall.
(Judd Addy/Spectee/TMX)

In that incident, police say a fight broke out among a small group of people at the mall,

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but three people were transported to area hospitals because of injuries sustained while fleeing.

The Tysons Corner Center mall in Virginia.
(Google Maps)

Investigators added that an individual fired a gun multiple times inside the mall, but no one was hit.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.