Video shows Trump supporters helping assassination attempt victim wounded by gunshots

BUTLER, Pa. – EXCLUSIVE – A new video obtained by Fox News Digital shows two victims who suffered gunshot wounds at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday being escorted off a bleacher stand.

David “Jake” Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran who was shot twice, can be seen walking down the bleachers while holding a T-shirt to his torso. The video also shows U.S. Secret Security agents escorting the former president off a stage and out of the crowded venue.

“Over here!” one person shouts. “Medic! Medic! Medic!” yells another.

Two officers promptly climb the bleachers and reach the victims before escorting them out of the area. Fox News Digital has not confirmed the identity of the second victim being carried out of the venue.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was fatally shot during the rally on Saturday while shielding his family from gunfire, and James Copenhaver, 74, sustained critical wounds. He is now in stable condition.

“Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” his family said in a Tuesday statement. “Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.”

Dutch’s friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) lodge in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, described the 50-year-old as a “tremendous guy” and “wonderful man.” He served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

“If you didn’t already know he was a Marine, you’d never know it,” Roger Milliron Jr., who said he’s known Dutch for 20 years, told Fox News Digital. “He isn’t a loud or boisterous person. He keeps to himself. He is a hard worker. He’s a friend.”

Federal authorities are still working to determine the motive behind shooter Thomas Crooks’ assassination attempt on Trump.

Federal authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to send tips to FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.