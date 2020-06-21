Video shows small dog helping to foil NYC pharmacy robbery

New York City police have released surveillance video showing a yapping small dog helping to foil a stick-up at a New York City mom-and-pop pharmacy.

The three holdup men fled empty-handed after being confronted by the owner and the frantic dog, WINS-AM reported.

It happened June 9 at the New Trend Pharmacy in Brooklyn.

The NYPD tweeted the footage Thursday.

The video shows one of the robbers, who has a gun, climbing over the counter. He also had on a white mask and surgical gloves.

Seconds later the thief is seen tumbling back over the counter and scrambling to his feet before running off with one of his accomplices.

“Seen him? Know who he is?” the NYPD wanted to know in a tweet that announced a $2,500 reward for tips.