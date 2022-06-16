Video shows ‘scared’ California Sam’s Club shoppers evacuate over reports of possible gunman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Videos are emerging of police in California drawing their weapons as terrified shoppers evacuated a Sam’s Club store over reports of a gunman there.

The incident unfolded around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in Fullerton, just outside of Los Angeles, after the Fullerton Police Department says it received “reports of a male possibly armed with a shotgun.

“Officers arrived on scene and immediately worked to evacuate the store,” police said.

But after a “thorough search and investigation, Officers deemed the location safe and no weapons were located,” the department added.

Fullerton Police say they “detained a male who was possibly involved in [an] incident outside the store while a thorough search was conducted in and around the building.”

“The detained male was arrested for unrelated warrants and booked at the Fullerton City Jail,” it also said.

Footage from the scene showed at least six responding police officers – two of which had their weapons drawn – setting up position near one of the entrances of the store.

“I’m scared,” one of the shoppers is heard saying.

The officers then gesture for people to start leaving the area and shoppers are seen streaming out of the building.

A person is seen being placed in handcuffs as the store was being evacuated.

In another video, a crowd of shoppers are seen filing out of the store, some taking their carts with them.

“Quickly guys please, quickly, out out out!” a voice is heard saying.