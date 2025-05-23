Video shows OceanGate CEO’s wife react after sound now thought to have been Titan sub implosion

​

Video footage released this week of Wendy Rush — the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who perished in the 2023 Titan sub implosion — features a noise “later correlated with the loss of communications and tracking,” that is now thought to have been the noise of the craft’s implosion reaching the ocean surface, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital, echoing the description posted with the video on dvidshub.net.

In the video, after the sound is heard, Wendy Rush seems to ask what it was, apparently still unaware of the tragedy.

The video was released Thursday as part of the USCG’s ongoing Marine Board of Investigation into the incident, the USCG spokesperson noted.

TITAN SUBMERSIBLE IMPLOSION: OCEANGATE’S DEADLY FAILURE COULD ADD NEW LAYER TO ‘MILLIONAIRE THRILL RIDES’

Stockton Rush and the four other individuals aboard the sub all perished on a trip that had been meant to visit the wreck of the Titanic, something it had done multiple times in the past.

“Delamination at dive 80 was the beginning of the end,” USCG Lieutenant Commander Katie Williams, noted, according to the BBC. “And everyone that stepped onboard the Titan after dive 80 was risking their life.”

OCEANGATE CEO KNEW TITAN SUBMERSIBLE VENTURE WOULD END IN DISASTER, FRIEND TESTIFIES

The New York Times reported in 2023 that Wendy Rush’s LinkedIn indicated she was OceanGate’s communications director.

EERIE VIDEO SHOWS TITAN SUBMERSIBLE TAIL CONE ON OCEAN FLOOR

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet also reported that she was the great-great-granddaughter of two Titanic passengers who perished in 1912 when the ship sank.