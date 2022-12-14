Video shows NYC surfers trying to save whale that washed up on beach

A video has emerged of surfers in New York City trying to push a sperm whale back out to sea after it washed ashore in Rockaway Beach in Queens.

The footage, which was recorded Tuesday while temperatures in the area were in the high 30s, shows at least nine surfers in wetsuits working together in hopes of moving the massive mammal to safety.

“These guys are amazing, they are really working with the Army Corps of Engineers to save this baby whale,” a person is heard saying while filming the video. “I really think these guys have a place in heaven, they are doing a great job all these surfers.”

Another video taken at the scene later showed the whale deceased, surrounded by caution tape set up on the beach.

THOUSANDS OF NEEDLE-NOSED FISH WASH UP ON CAPE COD SHORES: REPORT

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were among the other agencies to arrive on scene, according to TMX News.

DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN: SOCIAL MEDIA STAR AMONG 3 KILLED IN WRONG-WAY CRASH

The whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured 32 feet in length, the news agency added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine how it died.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society tells TMX News this is the sixth-largest whale to wash ashore in New York since Oct. 20.