Video shows Nevada man leap and attack Clark County judge after being denied probation

A Clark County, Nevada judge and a marshal were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a defendant who was denied bond threw himself over the bench and attacked the judge, video shows.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that the public information officer for the Clark County District Court said the incident happened as Judge Mary Kay Holthus was sentencing Deobra Redden.

The station said Redden was charged with attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Redden’s attorney requests the judge give his client probation.

“I think it’s time he got a taste of something else,” Judge Holthus responded.

Redden is then seen flying in the air over the bench with his arms and legs wide open, before landing on the judge.

The station added that Judge Holthus was injured but did not go to the hospital.

Also injured was a marshal, who, on video, is seen throwing punches.

The marshal was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, FOX 5 reported.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” the court said in a statement provided to the station. “The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

Along with the previous charge he was facing, Redden has been charged with single counts of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial harm and battery, plus two counts of battery on a protected person.

Redden is due back in court on Thursday.