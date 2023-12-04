Video shows moments Connecticut police officers rescue woman from jumping off 100-foot bridge

A new video shows the moment Connecticut Police Officers were able to rescue a woman from a bridge and prevent her from seriously harming herself.

According to a post on social media, on Monday, November 27, troopers responded to several 911 calls about a woman on the side of Baldwin Bridge, which stands approximately 100 feet above the Connecticut River.

Once on scene, troopers posted that they located a female who had climbed from the pedestrian sidewalk over the metal safety fencing and was sitting on a five-inch ledge.

In the video, officers said Sgt. Matthew Belz can be seen and heard speaking calmly with the woman as Sgt. Ashley Harkins quickly climbed over the safety fence, putting herself in danger on the narrow ledge above the flowing river to help rescue the woman.

Both sergeants were successfully able to talk the woman into moving her hands to the fencing and then climb onto the legs of Sgt. Harkins so that responding troopers could help pull her to safety, over the fence, and into an ambulance for immediate treatment.

“We applaud the quick, decisive actions of Sgt. Harkins and Sgt. Belz in saving the life of the female. Thanks to DEEP Colonel Chris Lewis and State Troopers from Troop F who also assisted on scene,” the department posted.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call 988 for immediate help, 24/7.