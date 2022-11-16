Video shows Miami hotel that hosted The Beatles, JFK being imploded

A Miami Beach hotel that once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy has been imploded in a series of explosions caught on video.

The 17-story Deauville Hotel – which fell into disrepair and abandonment in recent years following its 1960s heyday – was demolished Sunday.

Video captured of the demolition showed a crowd erupting in cheers as the building went down in a large cloud of dust.

The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961.

VIDEO SHOWS DEFUNCT KENTUCKY COAL PLANT TOWERS BEING IMPLODED IN MASSIVE BLAST

The Beatles performed there in 1964, recording six songs for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” drawing an estimated television audience of 70 million people. Celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. performed there as well.

The property fell into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire. Miami Beach officials and the family that owned the hotel sparred over millions of dollars in fines for various code violations.

It is unclear what will now happen with the lot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a billionaire New York developer, wanted to buy the property and build a 350-foot-tall hotel and condo tower, but that plan is in limbo. The area has a 200-foot height limit and a city ballot measure that would have allowed the construction failed Tuesday.

City officials say Ross may still be interested in purchasing the lot if an alternate plan can be worked out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.