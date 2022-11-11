Video shows defunct Kentucky coal plant towers being imploded in massive blast

The Tennessee Valley Authority has released a video showing a massive explosion imploding three cooling towers at a retired coal plant in Kentucky.

The demolition that occurred Thursday at the Paradise Fossil Plant in Paradise comes after the facility was shuttered in 2020 following 59 years of service.

“As part of its ongoing process to clear the Paradise Fossil Plant site for future use, TVA crews and partners safely imploded the three 435-plus foot tall cooling towers on Nov.10,” the Tennessee Valley Authority said in a statement.

Video shows the three towers crumbling to the ground following controlled explosions at their bases.

BIDEN CALLS ON OIL COMPANIES TO ‘EXPAND SUPPLY’ AFTER DEMANDING ‘NO NEW DRILLING’ ON HOT MIC

“The property is being redeveloped as we take steps toward advancing our energy system of the future,” TVA said.

“TVA is taking a number of steps to return the site to ‘brownfield’ status around 2030, making way for potential new development. A portion of the site already houses the gas-fired Paradise Combined Cycle Plant, opened in 2017,” it added. “TVA is also constructing additional gas-fired combustion turbines at Paradise.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paradise is located northeast of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and north of Nashville, Tennessee.

“TVA’s Paradise Fossil Plant was located in western Kentucky on the Green River near the village of Paradise. The plant had three units and three large natural-draft cooling towers,” the TVA said. “Paradise was TVA’s only coal-fired plant with cooling towers, which are typically seen at nuclear plants.”