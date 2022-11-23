Video shows Arizona Postal worker flinging packages of vinyl records into mail truck

An Arizona United States Postal Service worker was recently caught on camera flinging packages onto the back of a truck.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, the employee was seen throwing boxes of vinyl records from The ‘In’ Groove music store, which is located in the state’s capital.

“Three carts in total, and he was just throwin’ them in until there was absolutely no more space,” owner Michael Esposito told the station.

The store ships out up to 300 packages a day and watched the incident happen live on the surveillance camera.

“I mean, violently hurling them into the truck from about a 10- to 12-foot distance and then once the truck got full as they were falling back onto the ground he was throwing them back on top of the pile,” he said.

Esposito said he initially thought about confronting the worker, but then thought better of it.

He asked if the worker wanted the packages moved closer to the truck and the mail carrier reportedly declined.

“It was approximately $40,000 worth of records,” the owner noted.

He said he understands that the job is difficult and applauds the Postal Service for that, but also feels bad for customers shelling out hundreds of dollars on a record they’re excited about.

He said he wants his customers to know how much work his store puts into packaging and that he’ll be keeping a close eye on the packages as they enter the truck.

“We were surprised to see this kind of footage, because this is not how we train our employees. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce,” USPS Strategic Communications Manager David Rupert told Fox News Digital in an email. “We’re in the processing of addressing the personnel issue surrounding this. Both the employee and USPS senior management have reached out to apologize to the owner.”

Fox 10 reported that a spokesperson could not say if the employee had been reprimanded, citing the federal privacy act.