Video of fighter jets shooting down UFOs over Alaska is classified, won’t be released: Pentagon

The Pentagon said that footage of U.S. military aircraft shooting down two unidentified flying objects over Alaska is currently considered classified and will not be publicly released.

“The footage of the high altitude objects and the takedown of those objects exists,” a Defense Department spokesman told Fox News Digital Wednesday, adding that “none of that footage has been cleared for release” and that “the footage remained classified.”

The comments come after the Defense Department said last month that multiple “high-altitude objects” were shot down over Alaska at the direction of President Biden.

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said after one of the objects was downed.

The incidents came just weeks after an alleged “Chinese spy balloon” was detected drifting above the continental United States, which was allowed to traverse the country from west to east before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

While the DOD did release one still image of the Chinese balloon, the agency has so far declined to release any footage or photos of the objects shot down over Alaska.

“No official video footage of the objects or their take-down have been cleared for release, and I would not have any information about a timeline for any future potential release,” the DOD spokesperson said.

The lack of transparency from the Pentagon has fueled speculation about exactly what the military shot down, with one balloon hobbyist club speculating that at least one of the objects may have been one of their weather monitoring balloons.

“When I heard that [it was a] silver object with a payload attached to it, that could be one of our balloons,” a member of the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, who last tracked their balloon to Yukon area and said it stopped transmitting around the same time the U.S. military shot down a UFO there, told Politico earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Republicans have taken aim at Biden’s handling of UFOs in American airspace.

“Joe Biden let a Chinese spy balloon cross the entire U.S. Now he’s shooting down everything that flies,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. quipped on Twitter last month. “Why? Who knows. He apparently doesn’t. Either the Biden administration is lying to us or they’re totally and completely incompetent. Or both.”