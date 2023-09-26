VIDEO: Illegal migrants plant foreign flag on Texas island in Rio Grande as border crisis grows

Migrants illegally in the United States briefly tried to claim an island in Texas by plating a foreign flag, which was quickly taken down, authorities said.

The flag, which resembles the Colombian flag, was planted on the small island near Eagle Pass, Texas which borders the Rio Grande and has seen its fair share of migrants trying to enter the U.S. and apply for asylum.

The island was designated by the Texas General Land Office but taken over by the Texas Department of Public Safety right after the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era public health order, in May, DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News Digital.

DEMOCRAT TEXAS MAYOR SLAMS BIDEN FOR SILENCE ON BORDER CRISIS: ‘WE’RE HERE ABANDONED’

The flag was “quickly taken care of” by a DPS Tactical Marine Unit, Olivarez said. It was emblazoned with “Robenz,” according to images provided to Fox News Digital.

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, commented on the video of the flag being taken down.

“Don’t mess with Texas,” he wrote.

Texas is seeing a large increase in migrants, many from Venezuela. Thousands of predominantly Venezuelan adult illegal immigrants moved into Texas and gathered under a nearby bridge in Eagle Pass last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They gathered under the bridge and were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol, in the hope of being released into the U.S., troopers told Fox News.