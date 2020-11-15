VIDEO: Drunken Florida man gets violent after restaurant refuses him more alcohol

A surveillance video from a Florida restaurant shows a drunken man beating up two women.

Hollywood police responded to a call at the Capone’s Flicker Lite Bar & Pizza Restaurant after a man entered the establishment, clearly inebriated, and became violent after staff refused him service.

The man has since been identified as Robert Nessler, 48, according to Local 10 news.

Nessler demanded more alcohol, and when staff turned him away – as they were trained to do when someone has had “too much” – he refused to back down.

Owner Patty Nettina pushed Nessler away from one of her servers, at which point he pushed her back.

“I pushed him to get him away from her and he pushed me back and I went tumbling across the bar,” Nettina said.

Nessler then reportedly punched the waitress, Holly Dulgerian, several times, according to witnesses.

Nessler appeared in Broward County court on Friday, facing two counts of aggravated battery and disorderly intoxication, Local 10 reported.