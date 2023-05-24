Video captures wild brawl at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, leading to 2 arrests

Two people have been taken into custody after video emerged of a wild brawl that erupted this week at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Viral footage circulating on Twitter showed at least six men and women trading blows near one of the terminals’ baggage claim areas.

“A verbal dispute while deplaning escalated in the lower level of terminal 3 when a 24-year-old female victim was punched by two offenders,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

At one point, two women are seen lying on the ground, grabbing each other’s hair.

After they stood up and separated, one of the women appeared to get attacked from behind by another woman holding an unidentified object.

A man then rushed at the female attacker and shoved her to the ground.

“Hey, hey bro!” a bystander was heard yelling as another man appeared to throw a punch at that woman’s head.

The cause of the violent brawl was not immediately clear.

Other bystanders could be heard saying, “Where’s security” and “Stop!”

Police have since arrested Christopher Hampton, 18, of Maywood, Illinois, and Tembra Hicks, 20, of Carol Stream, Illinois.

Both individuals are facing one misdemeanor count of battery.

“Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation,” the operator of the airport told Fox32 Chicago. “We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O’Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities.”

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

Earlier this month, a woman claiming to be pregnant allegedly attacked a Spirit Airlines employee at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — after a few too many drinks — according to police documents.

Que Maria Scott, 29, faces disorderly conduct charges in connection with the brawl, which broke out after airline employees turned her away from boarding gate D2.

Before part of the melee was caught on video, she allegedly told the victim she was from “West Philly” and was going to “beat our a–,” employees told police.

The clip, shared to Twitter, shows a woman punching and tackling another into a barrier as onlookers yell, “Stop!” Two men tried to pull them apart before the video ends, but the police report says it actually took four bystanders to separate them.

Fox News’ Emmett Jones and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.