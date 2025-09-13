Video captures fight erupting at Charlie Kirk vigil after activist reportedly shouts profanity at crowd

​

A massive fight broke out during a vigil held for Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old political activist who was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to video of the incident.

The brawl erupted in front of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise the evening of Kirk’s killing, local reports said.

A man wearing a white T-shirt and rainbow-colored backpack reportedly shouted “F— Charlie Kirk” into the crowd while on a Lime bike, sparking outrage among attendees.

Police later identified him as 41-year-old Terry Wilson, a local Black Lives Matter activist, according to KIVI.

Tensions rose when 51-year-old Alfonso Ayala confronted Wilson, sparking a heated exchange that quickly turned physical, the station reported. As some in the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” and others repeatedly urged them to stop, Wilson was seen being knocked to the ground, kicked and struck before getting back up and punching back.

Video shows that the brawl continued until police and other attendees intervened. Wilson then crossed the street in the footage, swearing at the crowd and demanding “free speech!”

One woman was heard responding, “Get out of here!”

Police eventually arrested both Wilson and Ayala, KIVI reported.

While taking Wilson into custody, officers said they discovered a firearm and marijuana in his possession, the local outlet reported. He reportedly faces misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and possession of marijuana. Wilson was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Ada County Jail, KIVI added.

Ayala was also booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, the station reported.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) said the following day that safety remains their top priority as community members gather for remembrance events including 9/11 and Kirk.

“Today, as our community gathers for 9/11 remembrance events, other activities, and other candlelight vigils, the Boise Police Department will maintain a strong and visible presence,” the department said in a post the following day. “In light of the events in Utah and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, our officers are actively working with event organizers to ensure safe and secure environments for everyone attending. Public safety remains our top priority.”

BPD said Wilson has a history of activism and prior arrests, according to local media. In 2021, he was reportedly arrested for vandalizing the Seated Lincoln statue in Julia Davis Park, smearing it with paint and feces and placing makeshift signs on it.

He was sentenced to 32 hours of community service and ordered to pay the city $91.96 in restitution, KIVI added.

BPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.